TROY - Junior Tashon Crockarell has been in the Triad High School track and field system but had a breakout season in 2022-23.

He was able to qualify for the state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in three separate events.

For his efforts, Tashon Crockarell is an Axes Physical Therapy Athlete of the Month for Triad High School.

First, he took 10th at state in Class 2A in the high jump with a mark of 6' 0.75". His outdoor PR was 6' 2.75" which he recorded back on April 14th in the Mascoutah Military Classic.

Crockarell was also a key part of both the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays, running the second leg of each race.

Both of those relays qualified for state.

Alongside Tristan Darby, Cory Warren, and Louis Yohannes, the group finished fourth in the 4x100m (42.28) and second in the 4x200m (1:28.09).

After this season's success, Crockarell is poised to have another stellar year as a senior.