EDWARDSVILLE - Brennan Weller, a junior soccer and basketball player, was a key contributor during Edwardsville High School's soccer season and he has started off the basketball season with a hot hand, leading the team in scoring.

Weller is the December Male Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Weller's soccer coach is Mark Heiderscheid and basketball coach is Dustin Battas. Weller has been playing both sports since he was 3 years old. He said he loves both sports because he likes forming friendships in soccer and I enjoy the process of working hard in basketball.

"I would like to thank my parents David and Gretchen, as well as my older brother, Jackson who have each supported me and helped me work hard. My dad was my basketball coach growing up."

He scored seven goals, including multiple game-winning goals, during the playoffs to help the team place third in the state, as well as leading the basketball team in scoring in each of the first three games. Also, hard work, dedication, and leadership allowed me to receive this award.

He would like to pursue a basketball career in college, but he is not yet sure which college I would prefer. He is undecided on his major.

"I have maintained about a 4.0 GPA throughout my high school career and have been on the honor roll. I also received the Do the Right Thing Award in elementary school, along with the Scholar-Athlete Award in middle school."

He is a forward for the Edwardsville boys soccer team and a guard for the basketball team.

He would also like to thank his grandparents and his four siblings: Jackson, Emerson, Rowan and Sutton have each supported him as he played sports, and he is very thankful for each of them to be a part of his life.

