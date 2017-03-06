EDWARDSVILLE – The annual Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Junior Service Club Kidmania was a rousing success once again on Saturday morning at Edwardsville High School.

Kidmania is a community wide “garage sale” that is held every year allowing shoppers to browse through multiple vendors’ items at one location. All items are for children and proceeds go to help families and other organizations and make Edwardsville/Glen Carbon a better place to live.



“It went well,” Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Junior Service Club President Karen Warcus said. “If the weather cooperates and it is a nice day visitors can load their stuff easily. We sold out at our marketplace this year and the vendors seemed busy as well. It was a good, solid event.



“We started the event as a service to the community so people could buy things at a bargain price and get rid of things they no longer needed. Slowly, it became a big fundraiser. People know usually it is a well-run event and they can accomplish and get what they need before spring gets in full swing. It encourages people to do their spring cleaning. There are huge expenses to buy clothes for a whole new season for kids and this helps save.”

Marcus said she can’t express how proud she is of what the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Junior Service Club does to fulfill its mission of making the area a better place to live and work.

“The money we are able to raise each year grows and grows,” she said. “When you have 100-plus women working toward one goal, it is amazing what we can accomplish. It is also amazing at how the community backs us.”

