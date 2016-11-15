EDWARDSVILLE – Kick off the season by touring beautiful homes that are magnificently decorated for the holidays. For more than twenty years the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Junior Service Club has hosted its biennial Holiday House Tour. This year the tour will be on Sunday, December 4, 2016 from noon to 4:30 p.m and includes eight homes in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area.

“This is the most homes we have had on the tour in recent years. We’re very pleased with the variety in architectural style and décor that can be seen among the houses,” stated Sarah Dawson, a committee chair.

The tour, which is $25 per ticket when bought in advance, is self-guided so participants can start at the house of their choosing. There will also be a collection at each home for canned goods and diapers, which will be donated to the Glen Ed Pantry.

“The Glen Ed Pantry is such a valuable resource for those in need in our community. We wanted to help the Pantry get ready for the holidays since this is typically when they need it the most,” Dawson said.

Remaining tickets will be sold at each home on the day of the event for $30 each. Children under 12 years of age will not be permitted on the tour. It is recommended to wear shoes that are easy to slip on and off since they must be removed when entering each home.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets can currently be purchased at the following businesses during regular business hours:

Miss Bailey’s Poppy Patch

YMCA (both locations)

Metro Eye Care

Gingham Buffalo

Where They Roam

Holiday Cleaners

What To Wear

Stix & Stones

“We’re grateful to all of our sponsors and the businesses selling our tickets. We are fortunate to have such a supportive community,” Sara Musch, also a committee chair, said. This year’s sponsors include Ala Carte Home Design, Bin 51 Wine & Spirits, Butler Marcus Realty Group, Fischer Lumber Company, Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning, R.P. Lumber, CS Gems, Joni Yost Interiors, Saving Grace Beauty, and Stix & Stones Interiors.

All funds raised from the Holiday House Tour will support charitable causes in the community. For additional information about the Holiday House Tour or to learn more about JSC and their upcoming events, please visit www.edglenjuniorservice.org.

About the JSC

The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic, non-profit 501 (3)(C) organization comprised of women who are dedicated to making a difference in their community by enriching the lives of others. They strive to foster volunteerism by developing members’ interests and talents through a variety of service projects and fundraising by building relationships. Those interested in learning more about the Junior Service Club should visit the website at www.edglenjuniorservice.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EdGlenJuniorService .

More like this: