EDWARDSVILLE – The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon’s mission is to not only help the community through donations, but to also better the community through service projects. The club created JSC University to provide education about various topics and to offer workshops so that community members can take positive action.

JSC University will offer a series of free courses on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. during the month of April at Berkshire Hathaway Elite Properties located at 1012 Plummer Drive in Edwardsville, IL. The courses will help people who are interested in starting their own businesses, landing that long-sought-after job or creating and enhancing their online presence so it is attractive to employers. This event will be open to the general public.

The first course, “Creating Your Own Start-Up/Entrepreneurship,” will be held Monday April 3. It will feature a panel discussion with successful, local business owners including Michelle Motley, Source Juicery owner, Donna Potter, Fusion Gates owner, Jennifer Schaller, RunWell owner, Erica Harriss, Saving Grace Beauty owner and Vicki LaRose, Civil Design owner.

“Resume Writing, Interviewing & How to Dress,” will be the topic of the second class on April 17. The course will be led by SIUE Career Development Specialists Jennifer Payne and Eileen Martindale.

The final course on April 24, “Proper Use of Social Media & Networking,” with Shelly Wolfe, Fusion Gates Vice President of Marketing, and Jessica Voss, Associate Director of Admissions for Graduate Programs at Olin Business School, Washington University St. Louis, will teach the do’s and don’ts for creating the best online profile to attract employers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“These courses will be very informative and in a casual setting allowing for open discussion. We have a great lineup of panelists, all of which are successful businesswomen in our community,” stated Shelly Wolfe, a JSC University committee chair.

Those interested in attending any or all of the courses are asked to register in advance at http://www.edglenjuniorservice.org/jsc-university.html. Laptops and tablets are encouraged and free WiFi access will be available. To learn more about the courses follow JSC University on Facebook.

JSC is also currently accepting scholarship applications. The club will award one female high school senior from District 7 a $5,000 scholarship. To learn more about JSC and the scholarship, please visit www.edglenjuniorservice.org.

About the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon

The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic, non-profit 503 1C organization comprised of women who are dedicated to making a difference in their community by enriching the lives of others. They strive to foster volunteerism by developing members’ interests and talents through a variety of service projects and fundraising by building relationships. Those interested in learning more about the Junior Service Club should visit the website at www.edglenjuniorservice.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EdGlenJuniorService.

More like this: