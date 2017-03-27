EDWARDSVILLE - The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon  is committed to continuing education and to the development of strong, young women in our communities. That is why JSC will award one $5,000 scholarship to a qualifying high school female senior who plans to continue her education at a college, university, business or vocational school.  The scholarship recipient will receive $5,000 to be paid to the student’s account at the school of her choice.

To be eligible, the scholarship applicant must be a graduating female senior from a high school within District 7. They must also meet the following eligibility requirements in order to be considered for the scholarship award:

  • One graduating female senior from a high school within District 7 will be selected to receive a scholarship award.  Scholarship candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria to be considered for the scholarship award.
  • Graduate from Edwardsville High School, Metro-East Lutheran High School or Father McGivney Catholic High School in the class of 2017.
  • Graduate with a grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 or higher.
  • Plan to attend an accredited college, university or trade school in Fall 2017.
  • Demonstrate a commitment to volunteerism.
  • Submit a completed application, including the essay requirement and letters of reference, by the deadline of April 14, 2017. 

To learn more about the scholarship and to apply, please visit http://www.edglenjuniorservice.org/scholarships.html.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

About the JSC

The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic, non-profit 503 1C organization comprised of women who are dedicated to making a difference in their community by enriching the lives of others. They strive to foster volunteerism by developing members’ interests and talents through a variety of service projects and fundraising by building relationships. Those interested in learning more about the Junior Service Club should visit the website at  www.edglenjuniorservice.org  or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EdGlenJuniorService .

 

More like this:

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Marks Michael Anderson's Achievements
Today
Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Celebrates Wren Crawford’s Achievements
Today
Jackson Pender Honored by Edwardsville Rotary Club
Mar 25, 2025
Marquette Catholic's Ania Sneed Recognized as March 2025 Student of the Month
Today
Belleville East Students - Hannah Joyner, Jillian Ritter - Shine at St. Louis Teen Talent Competition
Jan 24, 2025

 