EDWARDSVILLE - The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is committed to continuing education and to the development of strong, young women in our communities. That is why JSC will award one $5,000 scholarship to a qualifying high school female senior who plans to continue her education at a college, university, business or vocational school. The scholarship recipient will receive $5,000 to be paid to the student’s account at the school of her choice.



To be eligible, the scholarship applicant must be a graduating female senior from a high school within District 7. They must also meet the following eligibility requirements in order to be considered for the scholarship award:

Graduate from Edwardsville High School, Metro-East Lutheran High School or Father McGivney Catholic High School in the class of 2017.

Graduate with a grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 or higher.

Plan to attend an accredited college, university or trade school in Fall 2017.

Demonstrate a commitment to volunteerism.

Submit a completed application, including the essay requirement and letters of reference, by the deadline of April 14, 2017.

To learn more about the scholarship and to apply, please visit http://www.edglenjuniorservice.org/scholarships.html.

About the JSC

The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic, non-profit 503 1C organization comprised of women who are dedicated to making a difference in their community by enriching the lives of others. They strive to foster volunteerism by developing members’ interests and talents through a variety of service projects and fundraising by building relationships. Those interested in learning more about the Junior Service Club should visit the website at www.edglenjuniorservice.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EdGlenJuniorService .

