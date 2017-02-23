EDWARDSVILLE – The Junior Service Club Of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is an organization that does an immense amount of community service work and provides donations to civic causes in the area each year.

One of the major fund-raising events each year is the annual Junior Service League Gala held at Sunset Hills Country Club. This year’s event, held last Saturday, had an enormous turnout and once again was a large fund raiser for the club. The club also raised $20,000 specifically for the Got Your Six program, guided by Heather Chapman.

“One of our Junior Service Club members suggested funding a service dog with the Got Your Six program and we discovered this helps veterans and other first responders recover and live with PTSD,” Junior Service League President Karen Marcus said. “It takes around $15,000 to $18,000 to train and place a dog. Got Your Six is a straight non-profit and everything they raise goes back to helping veterans.”

The silent and live auction were again very successful, Marcus said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“All the auction items went over very well,” she said. “It was huge night raising funds for what we do in the community. We have 100 women and over the years the amount of money we are able to raise grows and grows. We appreciate all the donations and they go to help out in the community.”

Coming up on Saturday, March 4, the Junior Service Club has its annual Kid Mania at Edwardsville High School, another fund raiser. Kid Mania is a “community wide garage sale” that is held every year allowing shoppers to browse through multiple vendors at one location. Kidmania starts at 8 a.m. and runs until noon at EHS. VIP Admission is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for $20. VIP tickets can be ordered on the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon website: www.edglenjuniorservice.org/kidmania.html.

All items are for children and proceeds from ticket sales go back to the community to help families and other organizations. The Junior Service Club said the purpose of the event is to help them reach its mission of making Edwardsville and Glen Carbon a better place to live.

More like this: