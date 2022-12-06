EDWARDSVILLE - This year’s highly anticipated Junior Service Club of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon (JSC) Holiday House Tour presented by Country Financial is full of holiday cheer.

This popular and exciting event will showcase seven (7) beautifully decorated homes in the District 7 community for the live tour and an exclusive look at additional homes for the virtual portion of the tour. Only one ticket is needed for admission to both the live and virtual tours! The live tour will begin Sunday, Dec. 11th from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Ticket holders will be able to access the virtual tour from the comfort of their own homes beginning Sunday evening, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 18. The virtual tour can be viewed multiple times and at the convenience of the ticket holder’s schedule during the event dates. Ticket information can be found at http://www.edglenjuniorservice.org/holiday-house-tour.html.

Check-in and receive your wristband for the live tour at our welcome reception at Glen Carbon Heritage Museum from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on December 11. Complimentary coffee and hot cocoa provided by Scooter’s Coffee will be provided, and guests will have the opportunity to browse the beautiful trees at Glenfestival of Trees. Ticket holders may also check-in for the live tour at any of the homes offered on the live tour. The Glen Carbon Heritage Museum will also serve as the drop-off location for the canned food and personal care items drive during the Holiday House Tour this year.

This year the Holiday House Tour incorporates 12 Days of Giveaways. Entry is automatic with the purchase of a ticket and begins on November 30. Giveaways will be announced every day beginning November 30th until December 11. The JSC has some amazing giveaways in store this year, including a fully decorated Christmas tree and wreath that will be drawn on December 11. You can see the JSC tree currently on display at the Glenfestival of Trees.

About the JSC

The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic, non-profit 503 1C organization comprised of women who are dedicated to making a difference in their community by enriching the lives of others. They strive to foster volunteerism by developing members’ interests and talents through a variety of service projects and fundraising by building relationships. Those interested in learning more about the Junior Service Club should visit the website atwww.edglenjuniorservice.org.

