BETHALTO - Junior girls basketball player Olivia Durbin has emerged as an important player for Civic Memorial's team in the 2021-22 season thus far. Durbin's averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds-per-game for the Eagles to go along with 21 assists and 34 steals in helping the Eagles to a 15-2 record thus far.

She's also established a work ethic that's been paying off dividends for her and her team, which has helped establish CM as one of the better girls basketball teams this season.

For her efforts both on and off the court, Durbin has been named the school's Tom Lane State Farm Female Athlete of the Month.

Durbin, who plays for head coach Mike Arbuthnot, credits her hard work both on and off the court for her being named to this month's honor.

"Putting in hard work in practice," Durbin said, "and even in extra time outside of practice, including the off-season."

Durbin thanked her family and head coach for their support and encouragement in her basketball career thus far.

"I would like to thank my family for all the support and help they have given me throughout the years," Durbin said. "I would also like to give a special thank you to Coach Arb as well as my teammates for pushing me to be a better player."

Durbin has played basketball since she was in fourth grade, and the lessons of the sport itself haven't been lost on her.

"Sports have taught me that if I work hard, I can achieve anything I want," Durbin said.

Durbin also plays on the girls soccer team at CM, and hopes to continue to play basketball in college, although she hasn't yet decided where she'll go to school. She's also yet to decide on her major, but would like to concentrate in a sporting-oriented field.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

