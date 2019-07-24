ALTON – The Junior League of Greater Alton (JLGA) has installed its new board for the 2019-2020 year, and has begun recruiting new members for its 2019 Provisional Class.

Leading the board this year is President Nicole "Nikki"Fiedler, who replaced 2018-2019 President Laura Inlow. Fiedler was born and raised in the Riverbend Area. She joined JLGA during the 2015-2016 recruitment year, serving as Recruitment Chair during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 years, and Vice President last year. Fiedler currently works as an account manager at Cope Plastics Inc and a teacher at Barbizon School of Modeling and Acting. She is also a licensed pyrotechnician for display fireworks, is a Mary Kay consultant and in March 2019 she traveled on a missions trip organized by The Bridge Church of Alton and HOPEthiopia/Rwanda, to counsel young women on building businesses through customer service and sales.

"The Junior League of Greater Alton is an influential group of women who are motivated to continuously give their time and talents in order to positively impact the community in which they live and call home," Fiedler said, "Truthfully, there are not many instant rewards in league, yet the women of JLGA still give. Why? Because league has a long history of women who believe in helping those in need for the cause of the greater good. That includes helping other women succeed. Like the women in 1901, who worked to create better living environments for immigrants; the women during World War I, who formed a motor delivery service that served as a model for the nationwide Red Cross Motor Corps; or like those during the Depression in the1930's, who opened nutrition centers and milk stations.

"The legacy of these women and their volunteerism, live on in league today. I am humbled by their good deeds, leadership and ability to face a need head-on and create a program that fulfills that need. I'm honored to be a part of the Junior League of Greater Alton and look forward to the great works we are providing, specifically to our area children through the Junior League Locker program. Thank you to the women of JLGA and thank you to the community for assisting us as we achieve what sometimes feels like an immeasurable goal, addressing our community's many needs."

There are currently more than 50 active and sustaining members of JLGA, which is a member organization of the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. Other members of the 2019-2020 Board include: Vice President Maggie Partipilo, Secretary Stephanie Hunziker, Treasurer Bonnie Finger, Project Council (IBCI) Coordinator Jen Cowan, Fund Development Coordinator Emily Zipprich and Sponsorship Coordinator Jolene Sherman. JLGA is committed to educating, training and empowering female leaders through volunteerism in the Riverbend community, and has partnered with such organizations as the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Oasis, Bucket Brigade, and Community Hope Center, among others. Women interested in joining JLGA are invited to attend a social event from 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 24th at Gentelin's on Broadway. Potential members will have an opportunity to learn about the organization and mingle with current members. Potential members must be at least 21 years of age to join.

To learn more about JLGA and League membership, visit www.juniorleaguealton.org and click “Get Involved.”

For more information on the JLGA Annual Social, please contact Meredith Elfrink atmeredith.elfrink@gmail.comThe Junior League of Greater Alton, established in 1952, is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to empowering women and making the community in and around the Riverbend a better place for a diverse population of children and their families. Upon researching the area’s needs, JLGA most recently teamed up with Lewis and Clark Community College’s GED program to help improve family literacy in the region. JLGA is a chapter of the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. and is dedicated to the training and development of local women leaders and volunteers making an impact in the community. To learn more, visit www.juniorleaguealton.org.

