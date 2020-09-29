PIASA - Jordan Cottingham, a junior who plays golf for the boys' team at Piasa Southwestern High School, has enjoyed much success on the courses and links while playing for the Piasa Birds in his three years on the team.

For his hard work as a player for the Birds, Cottingham has been named the September Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for Southwestern.

Cottingham, who plays for head coach Jeff Eldred, has enjoyed playing golf since a very young age, and since his freshman year in 2018-19, had begun to take the game more seriously.

"I have been playing golf for a long time, but just recreationally," Cottingham said. "Since freshman year, I have gotten into the game a lot more."

Just being able to play golf has helped Cottingham improve his game very much, and it helps him continue to improve as well.

I really enjoy playing golf," Cottingham said, "and this, in turn, helped me to improve my golf game."

Cottingham credits his father and brother for helping him get better at golf every day.

"My dad has been supportive, and has helped me to do better at golf," Cottingham said. "My brother has helped me with my golf swing, and has supported me since I started playing golf."

Cottingham is also a member of the Southwestern bowling team, and also was formerly a center fielder on the school's baseball team, and also still enjoys bowling as a hobby. Being involved in high school athletics has helped him mature as a person and a student also.

"High school has made me more mature," Cottingham said, "and has made me better not only in knowledge but sports also.'

Cottingham is interested in playing golf for the rest of his life but has yet to decide whether or not he'll go to college, and where he'll go to school. As far as a specific major, he also hasn't yet decided on one but does have an idea of what kind of career he'd be interested in.

"I am not interested in a specific career," Cottingham said, "but would like to have a career dealing with cars."

There's also one impressive academic achievement that Cottingham loves to hang his hat on as well.

"I have not missed many days of school in my career," Cottingham said.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools.

