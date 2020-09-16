ALTON - Marquette Catholic junior Gracie Piar has opened the fall 2020 girls high school golf season on fire as one of the area's top female golfers.

She has been the medalist of multiple area golf tournaments and has been at the top of the pack of every golf match she has participated in during 2020. Piar is the September Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

The Marquette golfer has been playing the sport since she was seven years old.

“I really like everything about it," Piar said of golf. "I hit the ball really far, so that is fun.”

Piar is coached by Deb Walsh. Piar's leadership skills are one of the keys to her success with the Explorers' team. Walsh has had tremendous success through the years as the head coach of the Marquette Catholic girls golf squad.



“I would like to thank my mom, dad, and my golf coach, Deb Walsh, and Ms. Bridgewater," Piar said. "My parents make sure I have everything I need, Deb helps me become a better player and Ms. Bridgewater always makes sure everyone has enough snacks and drinks.”

Piar shot a 33 for nine holes at Belk Park and a 69 for 18 holes at Far Oaks. She said she would like to play golf at Ohio State University.

"That has been my dream college, but I've also been looking at colleges in Idaho, California, New York, and Nevada," Piar said.



Piar continued and said: “Golf has helped me open up more. I am a very shy person, but when I play golf with a lot of other people that helps me talk more.”

Piar would like to professional golf management, but if that doesn’t work out, would like focus on a business management position.

The Marquette golfer won Player of the Year for Gateway PGA Junior Tour, for two years in a row (2016/2017). She has won Player of the Year for the Metro East Coaches Association for the last two years. Piar has played in some pretty intense national tournaments in other states. The states she played in were California, North Carolina, Indiana, and Florida. She is also ranked 905 in the Junior Scoreboard Ranking.

Piar is an outstanding student and also has straight A’s at Marquette.

