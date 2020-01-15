PIASA - Korrie Hopkins has been one of the leaders for the Piasa Southwestern girls basketball team this season, and has been named Female Athlete of the Month for January for the Piasa Birds.

Hopkins plays for head coach Steve Wooley, and through games of Jan. 11, she's the team's leading scorer, averaging 13.5 points-per-game in statistics from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and has been named to several all-tournament teams in helping Southwestern to strong start.

"I have been recognized to several all-tournament teams," Hopkins said, "and also a tournament MVP. I have been first-team all-conference two years in a row."

Hopkins thanked her parents, Wooley and her teammates for their help and support throughout her basketball career.

"I would like to thank my parents for always supporting my decisions," Hopkins said, "and always getting me to where I need to be. Also, my coach for taking extra time to help me when I need it, and also my teammates for pushing me during practice to be the best player that I can be."

Hopkins enjoys playing basketball, and it's allowed her to have opportunities and making friends.

"I have been playing basketball for nine years," Hopkins said. "The sport has given me so many great opportunities, and allowed me to meet so many great friends."

Hopkins is also a member of the school's National Honor Society and feels sports have taught her so many valuable lessons.

"Sports have shown me the meaning of teamwork," Hopkins said, "and has also shown me that if you work hard, you will see results."

Hopkins hopes to play basketball in college, and has looked at a few schools, but is also keeping her mind open. She plans on majoring in physical therapy, and also thanked her summer team coaches for their help as well.

"This past summer, I played on an AAU team, the Southern Illinois Hawks Elite," Hopkins said, "and the team and coaches really helped me to get where I am now, so I would also like to thank them."

