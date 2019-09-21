EDWARDSVILLE – Justin Johnson Jr, a junior football player, is the September Male Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Johnson had an outstanding effort in the first two Edwardsville games which led to receiving this award. In the game against CBC, He finished with 195 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. In a recent game against Dekalb, he finished with 180 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

Johnson's coach is Matt Martin, and he has been playing football since he was 5 years old. he loves the sport because of the physicality and the mental toughness it takes to play it.

"I would like to thank my parents, Tamika Johnson and Justin Johnson Sr., for being very supportive of me and helping me succeed," Justin Johnson Jr. said. "My dad plays a big role, because he trains me during the offseason, mentally and physically. He also makes sure that I am in the position that I am supposed to be in. I also want to thank my coaches for believing in me and allowing me to lead the team. Last but definitely not least, I would like to thank my offensive line."

“My involvement in sports has helped me mature a lot faster. It showed me how to care for somebody else besides myself," Johnson added.

Johnson plans to play football in college. He likes the University of Georgia because of all the great running backs that have gone through that program. But he is still uncommitted. He plans to major in Mechanical engineering. He has a 3.6 GPA and his goal is 4.0 this year.

He also runs track for Edwardsville High School.

