ALTON – Zach Smith is the October Male Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

Zach is a football player and a junior captain who is an incredibly versatile player. Zach's coach is Darrel Angleton. Zach starts at safety and slot back and also plays outside linebacker on defense and blocking back on offense.

Article continues after sponsor message

He’s a quiet leader as he leads by example in both practices and games. He always has a positive attitude with his teammates. As a two-way starter, Zach barely leaves the field. He was awarded the Quarterback Club Offensive Back of the Week in the Explorers' loss to state-ranked Mt. Carmel.

In that game, Zach scored 2 touchdowns and had 102 yards offensively. In the Madison game, he scored a touchdown and had 123 total yards. On defense, he is always in the top group on the team in tackles.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: