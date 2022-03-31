EDWARDSVILLE - For many years, Edwardsville High School has had its share of top-notch pole vaulters. It appears that in 2022, another extraordinary pole vaulter has emerged in junior Ethan Stukenburg.

Ethan placed first in the pole vault at the Southwestern Illinois Relays at Edwardsville this past weekend with a vault of 12 feet 6 inches. He narrowly missed going higher in the event.

"Ethan's a hard worker and a true student of the pole vault event," an excited Edwardsville boys head track coach Chad Lakatos said on Thursday. "He has his eyes set on clearing 14 feet this year.

"Ethan also has goals of qualifying for the state meet in May."

Tom Schuette cleared 15-foot even in 2012 for the top Edwardsville pole vault mark.

He is followed by Blake Neville with a 14-7 height in 2017, Brendan Northcutt 14-3 in 2014, Sam Keck-Flory 14-feet even in 2010 and Pat Pranger 13-6 the same year in 2010. Sam Griffin had a 13-3 mark in 2015, Josh Lawson 13-0 in 2009.

Ethan now has the eighth-best mark on the list with a 12-6 and will for sure climb higher as the season progresses, with this past weekend the first outdoor meet.

Justin Citrowski went 12-1 in 2016 and Carter Knoyle 11-6.25 in 2021.

The Tigers are next in action at the Belleville West Invitational with a start time of 11 a.m. on April 9, 2022.

