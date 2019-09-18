ALTON – Grant Lockhart, a junior cross country runner, is the September Male Athlete of the Month for Alton High School.

Lockhart has had an outstanding effort Sept. 7 in the Granite City Invitational with a time of 22:07.66.

Lockhart’s coaches are Tammy Talbert and Vernon Curvey, and he has run cross country since he was in seventh grade. He gives credit to his mother, Nikki Lockhart, for his success in running.

“I would like to thank my mom, Nikki Lockhart, for always telling me to keep trying and keep getting better,” Lockhart said.

Lockhart enjoys running very much and sees himself continuing to run even after his high school days are finished.

“The thing I like most about it is that anybody can do it for as long as they run,” Lockhart said.

Being involved in sports has helped Lockhart tremendously, and has shaped his character tremendously.

“My involvement in sports has helped me develop into the person that I am today,” Lockhart said, “because sports has taught me to keep striving to be better, but still have fun while doing it.”

In his spare time, Lockhart enjoys writing short stories, and also carries a 3.5 grade-point average at Alton High. In his freshman year, he was named as a semifinalist in the Illinois state Letters About Literature contest. He also wrestled for the Redbirds in the 160-pound class in his freshman year. He also helps with special needs students with their flag football team.

Lockhart doesn’t see himself running in cross country in college, but hopes to go to SIU-Edwardsville after he graduates from Alton. He plans of majoring in psychology, as he enjoys learning about mental health.

