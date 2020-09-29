ALTON - Junior cross country runner Dylan Forsythe has gotten the 2020 season off on the right foot, with a solid work ethic in practices, and one of his best performances was in the Granite City Invitational meet, where had a time of 17:39.33 in a very good field.

For those accomplishments, Forsythe has been named Alton's first Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for the 2020-21 school year.

Forsythe, who runs for Redbirds' head coach Vernon Curvey, has improved tremendously since his freshman year, and last year scored a big accomplishment for himself and the team.

"I think my improvement has led me here," Forsythe said. "I have gotten better every single year, and just last year, I qualified for sectionals alongside two great runners, Jessica Markel and Cassius Havis."

Forsythe enjoys the positive aspects of cross country, and how it has helped him improve.

"I have been playing for a year-and-a-half now," Forsythe said, "and what I like most is pushing myself. I want to be the best version of myself that I can be, and cross country helps me do that every day."

Forsythe credits both Curvey and his teammates for helping him along the way, and for pushing him in practices and races.

"My teammates and coaches really helped me succeed," Forsythe said, "always pushing me in the long runs and in every single workout. I didn't start very good; I was the worst on the track team, but thanks to coach Curvey, I became the number one runner on Alton by my junior year."

Forsythe enjoys golfing with his friends during his spare time, and feels that running cross country has helped him develop in other aspects of his life also.

"It helped me a lot," Forsythe said. "It gave me a strong work ethic which I now use in everyday life."

Forsythe is interested in running both cross country and track in college, but has not yet decided on what school he's interested in going to, or what his major will be in. He's also a member of the Redbirds' track team, and is also an active participant in the team's off-season weight training program.

