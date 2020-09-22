JERSEY - Running means a lot to young Cole Martinez, a Jersey Community High School junior. Martinez is the team's top runner and is the September Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School for his strong early season efforts.



Martinez's cross country coach is Harold Landon. Martinez has participated in cross country since his freshman year.

“I love running as well as my team and the people I have met because of running," Martinez said. "Sports has kept me focused and taught me many life lessons."

Cole said he wants to thank his family, teammates, and coach for the constant support. Already, he has caputred first place individually in several home meets.

He is unsure what college he will attend but he has a few colleges he is considering. He wants to major in biochemistry.

Martinez is a gifted athlete and also runs track and plays soccer. Academically, he is also strong academically and he participates in Scholastic Bowl.

"I run mainly the 3,200 and 1,600 in track and will be playing soccer this spring, likely a forward/mid."

