EDWARDSVILLE - Tess Rosentreter, a junior at Metro-East Lutheran High School, has not only been a successful cheerleader for the Knight, but she's also the team's choreographer, who has designed many of the team's routines.

And now, Rosentreter has been named Riverbender.com's female Athlete of the Month for the Knights for her efforts.

Rosentreter's been involved in cheerleading during her entire time at Metro-East and is currently one of the team's captains.

"I have been doing cheer for six years, and am one of their captains now," Rosentreter said. "I have also just finished choreographing our senior night dance."

Rosentreter thanked her family and her cheerleading coach, Elizabeth Zmaila, for their support and guidance.

"Thanks to my family for all of their support," Rosentreter said. "Also to coach Elizabeth Zmaila for believing in me."

Being involved in cheerleading has taught Rosentreter many responsibilities and leadership.

"Cheer has given me many responsibilities that have helped me become more independent, organized, and have skills to be a leader," Rosentreter said.

And there's also another intangible that she enjoys as well.

"I have been participating in cheer for six years," Rosentreter said. "I love the family environment and performing for people."

Rosentreter does hope to stay involved in cheerleading in college but has yet to decide where she'll go to school. She also plans on continuing in choreography as well.

"I love choreographing, and I hope to do it in the future," Rosentreter said. "I have been able to practice this art by being in cheer and theater. At the moment, I am one of the student choreographers."

