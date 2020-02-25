ROXANA - Logan Wonders has emerged as a solid bowler for the Roxana this season.

Wonders, a junior bowler, is the February Male Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

Wonders is coached by Brian Kasting. "I would like to thank my family for the support they've given me this year throughout the season. I have a high game, series, and average for my conference."

Wonders have been bowing for seven years. He likes bowling because It is always changing and making things more challenging for the players.

Wonders will attend McKendree University and major in mechanical engineering. Wonders is also the Roxana Shells kicker.

