EDWARDSVILLE - Junior Erik Broekemeier had a successful bowling season for Metro-East Lutheran High School, as he won a pair of service awards and also qualified for the IHSA sectional, representing the Knights at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

For his advancing to the sectional tournament, Broekemeier has been named the Riverbender.com Male Athlete of the Month for Metro-East

Broekemeier's head coach is Bill Gass, has only been bowling a short time, but enjoys the sport and being around his teammates during meets.

"I've been bowling for about three years now," Broekemeier said. "I like how between throws, we can just joke around and have fun while we wait."

Broekemeier thanks his parents for their support and his friends and teammates for help keeping things interesting as a part of the team.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I'd like to thank my parents for being there to support me," Broekemeier said. "I'd like to thank my friends who bowled with me these past few years, and kept it interesting."

Being involved in bowling has taught Broekemeier leadership skills and how to be more confident in himself.

"I feel like bowling has taught me how to be a leader," Broekemeier said, "and be more confident in who I am."

Broekemeier also plays soccer and baseball for the Knights and considers baseball his favorite sport. He's a pitcher, first baseman and third baseman in the spring for Metro-East.

Broekemeier has yet to decide on where he'll attend college but is considering majoring in either criminal justice or mechanical engineering.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: