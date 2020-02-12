ALTON - Alton junior boys bowler Danny Laslie had quite the season for himself in 2019-20, the climax of the season qualifying for the sectional tournament at Collinsville, the only Redbird bowler to do so.

And that's one of the reasons that Laslie has been named the Riverbender.com Athlete of the Month for February 2020.

Laslie, whose head coach is Dave Meyer, has been active in bowling for four years, and has bowled a sanctioned perfect 300 game in his career. This season, he medaled at three tournaments for the Redbirds.

"I have been bowling for four years," Laslie said. "I like bowling because I can be on a team, but still challenge myself as an individual."

Laslie thanked his father and the Redbird coaching staff for helping him succeed on the lanes.

"Thank you to coach Dave Meyer, coach Brian Stawar and coach Mark Jones," Laslie said, "and my dad, who taught me how to bowl and coaches my youth travel team."

The lessons that Laslie has learned from being involved in bowling are quite simple.

"I have learned how to focus and still have fun," Laslie said.

Laslie would also like to have the opportunity to bowl in college if possible but hasn't yet decided where he'll go to school at. He's planning on being a tradesman, with the goal of owning his own business, but also hasn't decided on what trade he'll focus on.

Laslie does see a bright future ahead of him in bowling.

"I love to bowl and continue to learn," Laslie said. "I am excited that one day, I can bowl with my dad in a league or tournament."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

