WOOD RIVER – Christian Redman, an East Alton-Wood River junior bowler, has developed a love of the sport the past two years.

Redman's stellar efforts led him to the honor of December Male Athlete of the Month for East Alton Wood River High School.

"I have one of the highest averages on my bowling team and very high grades (4.38)," he said when he pondered reasons for the honor. "I believe in sportsmanship, being trustworthy and always trying to keep the team together."

Redman's coach is Gary Herron and Mike Lawson.

"The thing I like about it the most is the people I get to play with and compete with every day," he said. "They make practice every day a fun place to be and always make the hard times enjoyable as well.

"I want to thank my Dad, Mike Redman, he has taught me everything I know about the sport and has done so much for me when it comes to school and everything I wanted to do, I am truly thankful for it. Also, my Step-Mom Mandy Redman, has supported me through thick and thin and has helped me with all things, sports and school alike, and my mom, Kristi Clapp, Even though she doesn’t live here anymore, she does what she can to support me for all I want to do. and my brother Christian Bast, for always supports me and helps me with everything I want to do and is always there to talk to me through hard times."

Some of his hobbies are being around my friends and going to church with my youth group. He said his hobbies and church have helped him grow as a person.

"I am thankful to God for giving me everything in my life," he said.

"I don’t even know where to start with this answer. High school and my sports have changed me so much as a person I can’t even begin to explain," Redman said. "When I first went to school I was a very shy person who didn’t know many people. I was alone, only having my ability to get good grades on my side. That’s all people have known me for besides being very quiet. However, as school went on, I not only developed an identity for myself but I also changed completely as a person. I am no longer shy as I used to be and now I have so many friends and have been involved in so many school activities that I don’t have much time anymore. Sports have also given me a way to not only develop myself physically, but it has also mentally made me a better person as well. I could never be so thankful for this school and the sports I have been involved in.

"I would be happy to continue to play this sport in college, but I’ll have to see. I always have to put my studies first so if it is too much ill have to put school first. I have not decided where I want to go yet. I do know I want to go to medical school though to become a surgeon. I have always wanted to go to Notre Dame."

Some of Redman's class accomplishments are: "I have gotten all 100s in all my classes up to my junior year. Now, since the classes are harder, I only just make straight As."

Redman also plays football for the Oilers.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

