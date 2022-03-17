EDWARDSVILLE - Junior Tracy Harris of Metro East Lutheran High School averaged more than 10 points a game for a strong Knights squad that finished 18-11 overall this season.

Harris is the MELHS Male Athlete of the Month for his efforts on the hardwoods.

Harris said he believes his best attribute is his shooting ability "especially from the arc."

"I have been playing basketball for 12 years. What I like most about basketball are the places that it has taken me, the opportunities it provides, and the feeling of knowing you get better every day.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Basketball has shown me the discipline it takes to maintain a healthy lifestyle and how focused you have to be if you really want something. You can’t pick and choose what days to work hard because the outcome is not all that pretty."

The MELHS junior has one more year with the Knights. He thanked his teammates for riding with him all season.

"I would also like to thank my father and mother for keeping me focused on and off the court."

Harris said he would love to continue to play basketball in college, although he has not decided on a school.

"The major that I am interested in would be journalism," he said.

More like this: