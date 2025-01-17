ROXANA — Roxana junior Daisy Daugherty made history Thursday night at Larry Milazzo Gym, tying and then breaking the school record for the most career three-pointers in Roxana girls' basketball.

Daugherty reached the milestone during a game against Freeburg, hitting her 118th career three-pointer before surpassing the previous record of 118 with her 119th shot.

The record was previously held by Maddy Sheraka, a 2015 Roxana graduate who went on to play college basketball. Sheraka scored 1,341 points during her high school career, surpassing the earlier leader, Angela Payne.

After Daugherty broke the record, the Roxana team called a timeout to honor her achievement.

Earlier this year, Daugherty also set the record for the most three-pointers made in a single game, hitting eight shots against Chicago Hope at the Waterloo tournament surpassing the previous single-game record held by Taylor Vorhees.

In that game, she achieved a career-high score of 29 points, surpassing the previous single-game record held by Taylor Vorhees.

"Daisy epitomizes the definition of a student-athlete," said Athletic Director Mark Briggs.

"She’s solid both inside and outside of the lines, maintaining high standards on the court and in the classroom. Her work ethic is second to none," he added, highlighting her competitive spirit.

In addition to her accomplishments in basketball, Daugherty is a three-sport athlete, participating in volleyball and track and field as well.

