BETHALTO - Civic Memorial junior basketball player Tori Standefer has been playing on the hardwoods since she was five years old.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Standefer is the February Female Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

"I would like to thank my parents for always providing me with anything I need to succeed. I would also like to thank any of the coaches I’ve ever had in my life for constantly pushing me to work hard and try my best.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I think one of my best qualities on our team is being a positive leader. I strive to be a leader who puts their teammates first and encourages them to work hard and stay positive."

Standefer said she loves attending/being apart of my church youth group and going to FCA.

"High School has given me a resilience that I will continue to use for my future, and it has made me value teamwork on and off the court," she said. "Overall, it has taught me you must work for everything you earn.

"I hope to play my sport in college, but I am not sure where yet. I’ve been on High Honor Roll every year of high school thus far."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this:

Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: From Dance Floor to Student Council, Grace Stoverink Shines
Mar 5, 2025
Tucker's Automotive & Repair Female Athlete Of Month: Marquette's Grace Schwegel Shines In Dance Competitions/Academics
Feb 26, 2025
BJ's Printables Female Athlete Of Month: Taylor Weber Will Be A Key To MELHS' Softball Success
Mar 17, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month: Oilers' Softball Star Camey Adams Balances Sports and Academics
Mar 13, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month: Dedicated Baseball Player Seibert Balances Sports and Academics Effectively
Mar 13, 2025

 