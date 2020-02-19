BETHALTO - Civic Memorial junior basketball player Tori Standefer has been playing on the hardwoods since she was five years old.

Standefer is the February Female Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

"I would like to thank my parents for always providing me with anything I need to succeed. I would also like to thank any of the coaches I’ve ever had in my life for constantly pushing me to work hard and try my best.

"I think one of my best qualities on our team is being a positive leader. I strive to be a leader who puts their teammates first and encourages them to work hard and stay positive."

Standefer said she loves attending/being apart of my church youth group and going to FCA.

"High School has given me a resilience that I will continue to use for my future, and it has made me value teamwork on and off the court," she said. "Overall, it has taught me you must work for everything you earn.

"I hope to play my sport in college, but I am not sure where yet. I’ve been on High Honor Roll every year of high school thus far."

