PIASA - Rylee Smith, a junior girls basketball player, is the December female Athlete of the Month for Piasa Southwestern High School.

Smith, who plays for head coach Steve Wooley, has helped the Piasa Birds get off to a tremendous 8-1 start through games of Dec. 19, averaging 13 points-per-game in statistics according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Smith thanked her parents and her coach for helping her to achieve her success on the court.

"My parents, for always encouraging me and pushing me, and my coach," Smith said.

Smith has been playing basketball since third grade, and simply loves her team. Her best quality is her overall play. and also worked on her own during the summer season, playing on an AAU team. She feels that playing for the Piasa Birds has helped her tremendously.

"It is pushing me to my full potential, and helping me grow as an adult," Smith said.

Smith, who also enjoys working out in her spare time and is also an honor roll student, is hoping to go to college to play basketball after she graduates from Southwestern. She also had very ambitious plans for her future.

"Yes, and I will play for the college that gives me the best offer," Smith said. "I would love to be an athletic or personal trainer."

This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete.

