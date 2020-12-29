ALTON - Junior basketball player Renee Raglin has played basketball since a very young age, and for the 2020-21 season at Alton High School, hopes to be a key component of an improved and experienced Redbird team that kept working hard and striving during their 2019-20 season, no matter the situation.

For her work ethic and dedication to the Redbirds, Raglin has been selected as the school's Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for December, 2020.

Raglin, who plays for head coach Deserea Howard, has played basketball for many years, and enjoys the constant action of the game.

"I've been playing basketball since I was five-years-old," Raglin said. "I like the constant movement of the game, and there is never a dull moment."

Raglin thanked her father for his encouragement, not just in basketball, but in all of her endeavors.

"I would like to thank my dad, because he always encouraged me to be great, and to do my best in all things," Raglin said.

Raglin believes that her hard work and dedication to the team led to this month's award, and being involved with sports has helped her tremendously in many ways.

"It helped me focus on my goals, and work well with other people," Raglin said.

Raglin also plays as a middle hitter on the Alton girls volleyball team, is a sprinter on the track team, and has also succeeded in the classroom, where she carried a 3.9 grade-point average, and also takes honors math and English classes. She hopes to attend Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Ind., and plans on majoring in either accounting or sports medicine.

