ALTON – Alton High School junior basketball player Jimmiela Patterson has used her sport to help her focus on both the hardwoods and the classroom.

Patterson has been named December Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High School.

Patterson, who plays for Alton head girls coach Deserea Howard, said: "I would like to thank my aunt and uncle for their help. My aunt is a former nurse and my uncle works three jobs."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Some of Patterson's best qualities are she hasn't missed a practice or game and she keeps her grades up. Patterson has been playing basketball for eight years and what she likes most about it is the competitiveness.

Some of her hobbies are she loves going to rollercoaster parks. Playing sports has helped her build leadership skills, be more persistent and helped her be more outspoken.

Patterson doesn't see herself playing basketball in college but if she has the opportunity to play she will. She wants to go to the University of Missouri. She wants to major in nursing.

Riverbender.com’s Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: