WOOD RIVER – Evan Merritt, an East Alton-Wood River junior basketball player, has developed a love of the sport the past six years.

Merritt's stellar efforts led him to the honor of January Male Athlete of the Month for East Alton Wood River High School.

"I would like to thank my parents for keeping me focused in times when I have been down," he said. "When it comes to school or sports, they have always been there to keep my mind on the task at hand and only worry about what I can control to help my situation, and not to worry about what is out of my control."

Merritt's coach is Steve Flowers. Some of Merritt's accomplishments athletic and academic success, being a potential valedictorian while being an influential player on the varsity basketball team.

"My involvement in sports has reinforced me into a hard worker. Going to a practice or game right after a long day at school and then having to do homework afterward is tough, but over time it has made me develop into being able to handle a large amount of responsibility. Sports has made me realize the dedication that is needed to be a student-athlete, and is what has developed me into working hard like I do today."

He is unsure if he will play sports in college or what college he will attend but he plans to major in toxicology as well as biomedical science.

"I have maintained straight A’s throughout all of high school and am currently tied for valedictorian with a 4.47 GPA."

He also runs cross country and track and field for the Oilers.

