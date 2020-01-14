PIASA - Brady Salzman is solid on and off the basketball court, achieving high honor recognition and also has posted equally solid stats on the hardwood.

Salzman, a junior basketball player, has been named the January Male Athlete of the Month for Piasa Southwestern High School.

Salzman is also a first baseman, third baseman, and pitcher for Southwestern's baseball squad.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Salzman, who plays for head coach Jason Darr, has been among the leading scorers for the Piasa Birds' boys basketball team.

Salzman thanked his mother for her support throughout his time in basketball.

"Thanks to my mom, who supported me and helped me keep a positive attitude," Salzman said.

Salzman is planning on playing baseball in college but hasn't yet decided on a school. He's planning on majoring in sports management.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

