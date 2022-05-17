June 1st Wildey Theatre Edwardsville Presents: The Music Of Cream Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - In April of 2022 after select shows in Europe, The Music of Cream returns to the USA with a 50-plus city tour kicking off in Florida. All dates are now on sale. The Music of Cream is the pedigree of hallowed ‘60s power trio Cream, featuring Ginger Baker’s son, drummer Kofi Baker and Eric Clapton’s nephew, guitarist, and lead vocalist, Will Johns. This new show, following in the footsteps of their highly acclaimed ‘50 Anniversary World Tour’ across 2017/18/19, sees The Music of Cream perform the original band’s landmark 1967 recording of Disraeli Gears in its entirety during the first set. ‘Clapton Classics’ will follow in the second, including hits like Cocaine, Layla, Crossroads, & Wonderful Tonight, as well as Blind Faith’s Presence of The Lord, Do What You Like & Can’t Find My Way Home. Baker and Johns played with Eric Clapton, his band, and a myriad of top musicians at the Ginger Baker Tribute concert in London just before Covid struck in February 2020. Guests included Steve Winwood, Roger Waters, Ronnie Wood, Kenney Jones, Nile Rodgers, and Paul Carrack. Johns recalls the moment Eric Clapton expressed his enthusiasm for continuing the legacy. “During rehearsals, Eric turned to me and said, ‘I’m pleased that you guys will continue to fly the flag.’ Naturally, I was thrilled.” Baker adds that the show with Eric was really “the best send-off my dad could have wished for. It was great to be involved. Eric is such a good guy. After playing with him, it makes so much sense to be heading out to continue not only Dad’s legacy, but to celebrate Eric’s music too. I managed to spend time with my dad a few days before he passed away back in October 2019, just ahead of our first U.K. Tour. He was also really pleased to hear we were out celebrating the music he loved so much”, adds Kofi. Disraeli Gears defined the era in which it was written. The album, featuring the singles Sunshine of Your Love and Strange Brew reached #5 on the UK Albums Chart and ultimately became a platinum-seller in the U.S. where it reached #4 on the Billboard Chart. The album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999 and Rolling Stone magazine included Disraeli Gears in their list of the Top 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. In addition to critical acclaim over the decades, the original band members themselves praised their work on Disraeli Gears. Article continues after sponsor message “You can’t escape the fact we were having such fun playing with each other” said Ginger Baker. Jack Bruce added that, “This was a whole new beginning for the band, and I loved that time very much.” Eric Clapton concluded that, “We had found ourselves...it was a pivotal point in the history of popular music.” “To follow our 50th Anniversary Tour, it was a no-brainer to go out and play Disraeli Gears” says Baker. “There are songs on that album that are quite different; they wanted to challenge everything back then! From a personal point of view, it gives me the opportunity to perform another song I like that my dad wrote, called ‘Blue Condition.’ I always loved the artwork for the album; my sister and I used to laugh because you could see up my dad’s nose!” Why Disraeli Gears? “That’s easy”, says Johns. “It was the birth of the wah-wah pedal, and you gotta love the wah-wah! Like my uncle, I am a blues man through and through and on this record, there are some fantastic interpretations of this genre, the likes of Lawdy Mama and Outside Woman Blues, so for me, it doesn’t get better than that!” During its heartbreakingly short lifespan, Cream was an explosive musical cocktail that provided the super-group blueprint for others to follow. Their third album, Wheels of Fire (1968), was the world’s first platinum-selling double album, and collectively Cream sold more than 15 million copies of their albums worldwide. Not surprisingly, Rolling Stone ranked the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group (inducted in 1993) as 67th in their 100 Greatest Artists of All Time list. The upcoming Music of Cream shows continue a unique celebration of the legendary music and legacy their family members created and have continued to create, for over half a century. With photographs and footage never seen before, personal stories and anecdotes to be shared, this is an evening that any fan of Cream and Eric Clapton should not miss! REVIEWS “[The Music of Cream] are a tight and very powerful trio...The show is a must see for any Cream fan. It will knock your socks off.” – Goldmine Magazine “What sets this show apart is probably the shared DNA between the players and the members of Cream...If you’re a fan of Cream, [catch] this tour if it comes to your town.” – VintageRock.com “This trio has the talent to live up to the Cream legacy, and they do amazing things with the material. Rather than simply replicate the original recordings and arrangements, they take the music to new places, creating a fresh, in- the-moment concert experience...Music of Cream is an amazing new take on this classic repertoire, played by band members deeply connected to its makers, who invest these songs with plenty of passion, energy, skill and conviction.” – Best Classic Bands PRESS CONTACTS For press inquiries and interviews with The Music of Cream please contact:

