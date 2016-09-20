GODFREY – Welding Technology Coordinator Travis Jumper is Lewis and Clark Community College’s 2016 Emerson Electric Excellence in Teaching Award recipient.

Jumper, of Bethalto, Illinois, began working at Lewis and Clark in April 2012. He developed the curriculum for the college’s Welding Technology program and held the first set of welding classes by mid-fall semester that same year.

“It is a huge honor to get the Emerson Award,” Jumper said. “I never thought about teaching until my high school football coach expressed to me how difficult it was to find instructors for vocational courses. Once I was able to get into a classroom as part of my student teaching experience, I realized how enjoyable it was to help my students learn a skill that will provide them an amazing, well-paying career.”

Until this past year, Jumper was the sole instructor in welding—mentoring and teaching more than 200 students through the years.

“Being able to work with students to help them be successful in the welding program is the best part of my job,” Jumper said. “It feels great when I get to talk with students who have come through the program and are now working in the field and are able to build a better life for themselves and their families.”

Jumper received the Howard E. Adkins Memorial Instructor of the Year Award for the St. Louis section of the American Welding Society (AWS) in 2015.

He is an AWS certified welding educator and an AWS certified welder inspector.

Jumper attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale (SIUC), where he received his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Systems, along with a teaching certificate in 2006.

He earned his Master of Science in Workforce Education and Development from SIUC in 2012, specializing in vocational education, community college teaching and program development.

“Travis is an incredibly dedicated faculty member,” said Sue Czerwinski, L&C Dean of Career Programs. “His students are his first priority.”

Jumper understands what it is like to be a student. He is a lifelong learner who trained for and earned his Class A CDL driver’s license and his EMT license through Lewis and Clark.

Each year, the Emerson Electric Excellence in Teaching Awards recognize more than 100 educators in the St. Louis metropolitan area – from kindergarten teachers to college professors – who are examples of excellence in their field.

This annual event is a significant recognition of the dedicated professionals who have chosen to pursue careers in teaching.

This year marks the 23nd year Lewis and Clark has participated in this regional recognition program.

To learn more about Welding Technology at Lewis and Clark, visit www.lc.edu/program/welding/.

