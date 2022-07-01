EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the first installment of their tax bill is coming due.

Treasurer Chris Slusser“With the holiday weekend approaching I want to remind everyone that the first of four tax installments will be due July 7,” Slusser said. “Our office is closed Monday, July 4, but will otherwise be open for business from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Tuesday-Friday.”

Slusser reminds taxpayers there are multiple ways to pay: at one of our participating collector banks or credit unions throughout the county, by mail, through your financial institution’s online bill pay service, the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville. If paid by mail, letters must be postmarked on or before July 7.

“Although the Treasurer’s office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed,” Slusser said. Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate, and any exemptions.” Each year taxpayers receive a bill that includes information indicating exactly where their tax dollars are allocated, upcoming due dates, and available payment options.

For more information or questions contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

