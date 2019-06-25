ALTON - Mississippi River waters are slowly receding but the damage left behind at the Alton Amphitheater and adjacent Riverfront Park has prompted the cancellation of the June 29 BBQ, Bikes & Blues event and has postponed the June 30 International SUNday activity at the Amphitheater.

“Even though the floodwaters have mostly receded, the Amphitheater grounds require significant cleanup. More than $50,000 in damage has been identified with that number likely to increase,” Robert Stephan, Amphitheater Commission Chairman said.

The Fireworks on July 3 will go off as planned at 9:30 p.m., but will be moved to the old Great Central lot. As a result, there will be restricted parking in the Argosy lot on Henry Street.

“We will work hard over the coming weeks and have the Amphitheater in great condition for the Food Truck Festival, Jazz and Wine Festival, Alton Expo and Nelly concert,” Stephan said.

Historic flooding along the Mississippi River in Alton inundated the riverfront, home to the iconic outdoor amphitheater. The Steve Miller and Marty Stuart Concert held June 21 was relocated to the Alton Square parking lot due to flooding issues.

The International SUNday event has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 28, from Noon to 5 p.m.

