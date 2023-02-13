Couples names: Juliana Weiner & Jonathan Siddell

City: Jerseyville and Carlyle

Date met or started dating: March 31, 2022

What makes your relationship special? What makes our relationship special? Well, let me tell ya. We both have kind souls and will do anything for one another, no matter the cost.

Share a memory you have made together: We have made so many memories together, it’s hard to choose! Jonathan and I love going on adventures together. Our recent big trip was to Montana. We went to a musical festival there called Under the Big Sky! Got to see amazing artists and stayed in a beautiful lake house! The drive back from Montana was a beautiful experience with him. We have many more adventures ahead of us and I can’t wait!

