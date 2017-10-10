Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Julie Paul and Ryan Luer were crowned queen and king at Saturday night’s Edwardsville High School’s homecoming dance.

The homecoming coronation and dance concluded a busy week of activities for EHS students.

Edwardsville won its football game over Belleville East on Friday night.

The EHS coronation included a traditional waltz performed by the homecoming court. Prior to the coronation waltz, the homecoming court was introduced and the homecoming king and queen were then crowned.

The homecoming dance followed the coronation Saturday.

The EHS Edwardsville Peer Influence Club (E.P.I.C.) endorses this drug-free, alcohol-free event that is sponsored by the Student Council.

