ALTON - Judy Craig of Case Management was selected as the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee Recognition Award winner for January.

Judy's co-workers say that she "is a long-time and very dedicated employee. She embraces service excellence by being a voice for the patient, always with their best interests in mind. Leadership would be proud if they could sit next to her for a day or two and see how she disputes denials from insurance companies and recovers revenue.

Judy has seen a lot of change after being at AMH for more than 30 years, and she easily adapts with a great attitude. She has deserved this honor for as long as we can remember."