GODFREY - Judge Amy Sholar filed her petitions to run in the newly created Subcircuit 1. Sholar was appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to fill the vacancy of Richard Tognerelli.

Under new legislation passed by the legislature at the last minute, Sholar is running in Subcircuit 1 instead of countywide. In fact, there will be three elections for judge in Madison County this year and all three will be in Subcircuit 1 because of this legislation. Two-thirds of Madison County residents will not be able to vote for any of these three judges who might eventually hear their cases in the future. The legislation is still being fought in court.

Sholar filed with triple the number of signatures required.

“I personally walked door to door and attended numerous events to get these signatures,” stated Sholar. “The voters were both happy to sign my petition, but also outraged at the shenanigans that brought us to this place. The voters are tired of politics as usual. They just want their judges to be fair and honest. That is what I have strived for on the bench and I hope to continue.”

In the past two months since this legislation has passed, Judge Sholar and her family have moved into the subcircuit, placed their family home for sale, and collected signatures to file.

“These changes have not made this easy,” stated Sholar, “but every voter I talk to encourages me to keep fighting for what is right.”

