EDWARDSVILLE - Last Tuesday, Madison County filed a Motion to Consolidate the Preliminary Hearing with the trial on the merits. In that motion, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine argued that “consolidation of the preliminary injunction hearing with a trial on the merits would afford this Court an opportunity to resolve, at once, the pure questions of law raised by the fundamental constitutional claims herein.”

At a hearing on Thursday in Springfield, the Court granted Madison County’s motion, and set the trial on the merits for February 24, 2022.

At that same hearing on Thursday, multiple petitions to intervene on both sides of this question were granted: as Intervenor-Plaintiffs are now Judge Amy Sholar, Judge Chris Threlkeld, and Senator Dan McConchie. Intervenor-Defendants are now Speaker Welch and President Harmon.

“We are glad that the Court agreed that rather than spend precious time considering additional preliminary injunctive relief, these legal questions are clear and we should move directly to a decision on the merits as soon as possible,” said Haine. “With the various interventions, which we did not oppose, all interested parties will have a full an opportunity to be heard on these fundamental constitutional issues, which will determine the future of our judiciary.”

