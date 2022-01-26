ST. LOUIS – Marcus A. Beasley, 34, appeared before United States District Court Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on today’s date. Beasley was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Beasley is one of four defendants to have pleaded guilty and be sentenced in a twenty-five-count federal indictment directed towards the members of a crack cocaine drug trafficking organization that operated in and around Webster Groves and other locations within St. Louis County and St. Louis City.

According to the plea agreement, in 2016, St. Louis County Police Department detectives received information that Beasley was selling crack cocaine in the St. Louis, Missouri area. A joint investigation was undertaken by the Saint Louis County and Webster Groves Police Department and FBI.

During the course of the months-long investigation, over twenty-one purchases of crack cocaine were completed with Beasley, or at Beasley’s direction. These illicit drug sales were completed at a variety of locations in St. Louis County and St. Louis City. Several of the transactions were completed at or near a Webster Groves residence. At sentencing, the district court found Beasley to be a manager and supervisor of the drug trafficking organization.

"The Webster Groves Police Department would like to thank the United States Attorney’s Office for their successful efforts in the prosecution of this case and eliminating a serious threat to our community" stated Chief Dale Curtis.

This investigation was conducted by the Webster Groves Police Department, the St. Louis County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

