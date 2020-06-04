CHICAGO - Cook Circuit Court Judge Mary Colleen Roberts was installed as Secretary of

the Illinois Judges Association during the annual meeting on May 29, 2020. Illinois

Judges Association, which represents 1,250 active and retired Illinois state court judges,

was founded in 1972 to provide services, support, and education to its member judges

and raise public understanding of the Illinois judicial system.

Judge Mary Colleen Roberts has been a judge for 14 years and is a founding

member and past president of the Alliance of Illinois Judges. She is also a member of

the Chicago Bar Association. Judge Roberts is active on the Illinois Judicial Conference

Public Relations Task Force, Co-Chair of the IJA Wellness Committee, and an avid

runner.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois Judges Association will also install other new officers for 2020-21 at

the annual meeting. They are President, Judge Diane M. Shelley, Cook County; 1st Vice-President, Judge Barbara Crowder, Retired Judge, Madison County; 2nd Vice President, Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke, 1st Appellate District;3rd Vice President, Justice David Overstreet, 5th Appellate District; Secretary, Judge Mary Colleen Roberts, Cook County, and Treasurer, Judge Elizabeth Rochford, Lake County. For more information

about the Illinois Judges Association, see www.ija.org.

More like this: