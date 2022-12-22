EDWARDSVILLE - Because of the inclement weather in Madison County, Chief Judge Stephen Stobbs issued an order that after consultation with the Resident Circuit Judge, the Courts, and the Office of the Circuit Clerk of Bond County, offices were closed at noon on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

For matters that involve remote proceedings, they were able to proceed as scheduled whenever possible at the discretion of the presiding judge.

After the judge's order, all Madison County facilities and courthouses closed at noon on Thursday.