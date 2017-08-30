EDWARDSVILLE - Circuit Judge David W. Dugan announced his intention to seek election as a resident Circuit Judge of Madison County in the November 2018 election. Judge Dugan will seek the seat as a Republican.

Judge Dugan was appointed to fill the vacancy created when former Circuit Judge John Barberis was elected to the Fifth District Appellate Court. Judge Dugan’s appointment was made earlier this year by Chief Justice Lloyd Karmeier and the Illinois Supreme Court.

"I have very much enjoyed my short time on the bench and would be honored to be elected to a six year term next year,” Dugan stated. “My background in private practice over the past 30 years included representing both plantiffs and defendants in civil matters. I believe my experience shows my ability to see both sides of cases and to be impartial in all my decisions. I have been assigned to the civil docket where I hear a wide variety of civil cases, including overseeing the entire arbitration docket.

“I am also very pleased to announce that Congressman John Shimkus will be serving as my campaign chairman. He is a respected leader, and I appreciate his friendship over the years and his advice throughout the appointment process,” Dugan added. “In addition, I am honored that my campaign treasurer will be Madison County Republican Central Committee Chairman Jeremy Plank, a CPA.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have known Dave for over 25 years, and I have found him to be a well-respected conservative voice,” Shimkus said. “He has a reputation for fairness, integrity, and service in the community. I am proud to call him Judge Dugan and offer my endorsement and complete support.”

Judge Dugan earned a degree in political science from Eastern Illinois University in 1982 and his Juris Doctor from Valparaiso University School of Law in 1985. Judge Dugan was an assistant State’s Attorney under Bill Haine and has worked in private practice since 1986.

Judge Dugan is married to his wife Susan, and they reside in Bethalto. They have one daughter, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate Capt. Sarah E. Martin, who is married to Capt. Joe Martin. They are both currently assigned to the 23rd Fighter Wing, Moody AFB.