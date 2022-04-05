GALENA, MO. - A Missouri judge today made the decision to dismiss all charges for the duck boat operators in the 2018 tragedy in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake - Curtis Lanham, Charles Baltzell, and Kenneth Scott McKee. Judge Alan Blankenship dismissed the charges for each because he said there was a lack of evidence that the boat operators knowingly risked the passengers’ lives.

Article continues after sponsor message

The three were facing multiple felony charges over the 2018 tragedy.

Sixteen passengers including nine from the same family and one crew member driving the boat, drowned that night and making it one of the deadliest boating accidents in U.S. history.

Judge Blankenship said this in a statement to the media: “This court feels great sadness for this needless loss of life and the impact on the victims’ family and friends. However, because the court does not find sufficient evidence to support the men’s reason or intent required for the charges at issue, as defined by Missouri law, the court dismisses each count against each defendant. The case is dismissed without prejudice.”

More like this: