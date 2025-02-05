EDWARDSVILLE — A pretrial release hearing for Sammy Shafer Jr., accused of orchestrating the murder of his estranged wife’s girlfriend, took place Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2025, at the Madison County Justice Center.

Shafer, who is facing two charges of first-degree murder and two counts of solicitation for murder-for-hire, is alleged to have hired two men to kill Portia Rowland, 32.

The hearing was presided over by Associate Judge Emily Nielsen. Assistant State's Attorney Lauren Maricle presented evidence suggesting that Shafer had been planning the murder since the summer.

Maricle argued that releasing Shafer would pose a danger to his estranged wife, her family, and their children, stating that he should remain incarcerated until the trial.

In defense, Shafer's attorney, Scott Rosenbaum, characterized him as a pillar of the community, emphasizing his involvement in several businesses in the Collinsville and Caseyville areas.

However, Judge Nielsen ultimately sided with the prosecution, stating that Shafer was a danger to the community and potential witnesses, leading her to deny his release until the trial.

According to charging documents, Shafer allegedly paid $10,000 to Gary D. Johnson and Marty Shaw to carry out the murder. Johnson is identified as the gunman, while Shaw is said to have provided transportation on the day of the incident. The case comes as Shafer and his wife are nearing the conclusion of their divorce.

