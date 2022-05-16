EDWARDSVILLE -This week’s poll administered by the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA), found that Judge Amy Sholar is the only candidate recommended by Bar Association members in her race for Third Judicial Circuit Judge.

“I am proud to receive this recommendation from my peers and members of ISBA,” stated Sholar. “It’s a validation of the hard work I’ve put in as a private attorney and now as a Judge.”

Based on this evaluation Circuit Judge Amy Sholar was recommended in the ISBA advisory poll with a 79.09 rating based on her ability to meet the requirements of the office. She was rated by 112 attorneys and judges. Her opponent was not recommended with a rating of 56.92 in the same category.

The Illinois State Bar conducts this advisory poll through a survey of all licensed attorneys in the circuit. Sholar scored higher than her opponent in every category and scored especially high in the areas of legal ability, integrity, and court management. A copy of the poll can be found at https://www.isba.org/judicialevaluations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sholar was appointed unanimously by the Illinois Supreme Court a year ago to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Richard Tognerelli.

Earlier this year, the Illinois General Assembly, on a partisan roll call, changed the way the voters in Madison County have selected judges for over 50 years. Governor Pritzker signed the legislation and Madison County is now divided into 3 subcircuits, filling the first three vacancies from subcircuit 1, which goes from Alton to Venice and also includes Granite City, Wood River, Roxana, East Alton, and Hartford. Because of this blatant partisan power grab, Judge Sholar was forced to move into the subcircuit, selling her home and moving twice in the last four months.

“I am committed to continuing to work hard for all of Madison County,” stated Sholar, who serves as the Presiding Judge of the Family Division. “And I am committed to running my campaign in this new subcircuit because I believe the voters want to keep politics out of the courtroom. I am humbled by the results of the Bar poll and look forward to continuing to run on my experience.”

With 19 years of experience in the courtroom, Sholar was the founding partner of Sholar Stephan Law, where she primarily focused on matters of domestic litigation. She has spent many years protecting children as a court-appointed guardian ad litem in some of the most contentious custody cases in Madison County. Before opening her own law firm, Sholar served as Planning Coordinator for the City of Alton. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Illinois University and her Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law.

Full ISBA poll results can be found at https://www.isba.org/judicialevaluations. For more information about Judge Amy Sholar, go to www.electjudgeamysholar.com.

More like this: