EDWARDSVILLE – Kidmania, the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon’s annual consignment sale, will be held outdoors on Saturday, April 23rd from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. for general admission at Edwardsville High School at 6161 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

Each year shoppers look forward to the opportunity to browse local vendors selling reasonably priced baby gear/furniture, infant through tween, and maternity clothing. This year, the Kidmania Chairs are switching things up to provide the best possible shopping experience.

Mandi Ernst one of this year’s co-chairs states “We will be hosting the event outdoors again, rain or shine, at the EHS parking lot. We will have re-sell vendors as well as some marketplace vendors who will be selling new items. Having so many booths in one place makes it very convenient for shoppers to find the items they are looking for, for kids of all ages!”

If your closets are spilling over with outgrown children’s clothing and toys, you may want to consider purchasing a booth and selling some of your gently used items. Reseller booths are just $40 and come with an assigned space with two tables and chairs.

“This year we are also adding a raffle to win a bounce house water slide! For only $5, you have a chance to win this brand-new inflatable slide that will provide hours of entertainment for your kids this summer,“ states co-chairs Angie Starkey & Erica Doellman.

If you’re looking to avoid the crowds, VIP tickets allow shoppers to enter at 8 a.m. and get first pick of all the great merchandise. VIP tickets are on sale now for $20 each and enter you into a drawing for special prizes like gift cards and a YMCA membership. General admission is $5 per person. Children 12 years of age and under are free. Tickets to shop are on sale now on our website and will also be available that morning. All shoppers receive a tote bag while supplies last.

About the JSC

The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic, non-profit 503 1C organization comprised of women who are dedicated to making a difference in their community by enriching the lives of others. They strive to foster volunteerism by developing members’ interests and talents through a variety of service projects and fundraising by building relationships. Those interested in learning more about the Junior Service Club should visit the website at www.edglenjuniorservice.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EdGlenJuniorService.

