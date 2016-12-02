JERSEYVILLE - Did you know it is unlawful for a dog owner in the City of Jerseyville to allow his/her dog to be on any property, public or private, without a device (dog waste bag, recycled grocery bag, etc.) for removal of excrement and failure to remove excrement left by his/her dog to a proper receptacle? Per City Code, Title 6, Chapter 4, Article A, Section 10. This has been an ongoing problem within the parks and Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) would like to request help from park visitors and the community to resolve it quickly.

The department is happy to introduce a new program to benefit the park system. JPRD would like to extend an opportunity to businesses, residents and visitors to assist with keeping the parks clean for children to play, people to walk and families to enjoy leisure time together with the Doggie Waste Station Sponsorship Program. There will be a small sign posted on the station to inform users of the sponsor that helped make the station possible. The program would be a great opportunity to advertise a business, provide a gift to the park, memorialize the passing of a beloved family pet, etc. A $150 contribution will include a new station install with bags, custom sign and a two-year sponsorship with first choice of a one-year renewal sponsorship for $50.

The holidays are quickly approaching and this would be a unique gift idea. For more information or to learn how to help, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

View sponsorship information by clicking here.

